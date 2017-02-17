Frankie Edgar and Ricardo Lamas agree to fight in May ... on Twitter

Two of the very best featherweights in the world today are ready to rumble, as former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight king Frankie Edgar and former 145-pound title challenger Ricardo Lamas recently took to Twitter to lock down a future fight. . Who's down to see @FrankieEdgar and I mix it up? Been a fan of his for a long time, I'm in this to fight the best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.