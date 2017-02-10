Former MMA fighter assaults jail officerInmate put one jail officer...
A 33-year-old former mixed martial arts heavyweight fighter pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges this week for attacking guards in the county jail. Robert Galloway, of Van Wert, also pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, also a first-degree felony, harassment by bodily substance, a third-degree felony and assault, a fifth-degree felony.
