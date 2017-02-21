For high schoolers, rapper karate champ is cool teacher
Calm, cool and confident, Shawnee Mission East High School teacher David Muhammad is among the most skilled martial artists in the world and the No.1 seed on this year's U.S. Karate team. But Muhammad, 32, knows he has a lot more going for him when it comes to connecting with high schoolers today.
