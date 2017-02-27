Floyd Mayweather to Conor McGregor: "Let's Make the Fight Happen"
Thompson used to spar with the Canadian at the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada to help prepare the latter for fights against similar styled opponents. In his last Octagon appearance McGregor made UFC history by defeating Eddie Alvarez in the UFC's first ever show in New York City from Madison Square Garden, becoming the first ever dual-weight champ in promotion history with a second round knockout.
