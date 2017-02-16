Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Fight Night 105's Travis Browne
Hawaiian knockout artist, Travis Browne, will brawl with the ferocious "Black Beast," Derrick Lewis, this Sunday at UFC Fight Night 105 inside Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. At one point a few years ago, Browne was a 16-1-1 future title contender with wins over top fighters and former champions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC