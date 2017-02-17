Exclusive: Viva Las Vegas but mixed m...

Exclusive: Viva Las Vegas but mixed martial artist Paul Craig will...

Evening Times

Paul Craig hasn't taken the conventional route to the top, but a burning desire for self-improvement has seen him rise through the ranks of mixed martial arts, an ascendancy that will reach a new peak next month when he appears at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. It is a journey that the 29-year-old hopes will culminate in him being crowned the first Scottish UFC champion - a target he is making huge inroads towards achieving.

