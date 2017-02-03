Eubank Sr. Warns Conor McGregor: My S...

Eubank Sr. Warns Conor McGregor: My Son Can Cross To MMA

14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Sr., father and trainer of once-beaten Chris Eubank Jr., believes his son is fully capable of crossing over to mixed martial arts. The connection between boxing and mixed martial arts has been on display in the last twelve months, with headlines being dominated by a fantasy fight between retired former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

