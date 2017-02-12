De Randamie won't be true champ until she faces 'Cyborg'
Make no mistake, the UFC created the 145-pound featherweight division for Cris "Cyborg" Justino much the same way it opened the 135-pound bantamweight division for Ronda Rousey. But before Justino can become the UFC sensation Rousey became, she'll have to get past Germaine de Randamie, who captured the division's first title Saturday night with a unanimous decision over Holly Holm at Barclays Center.
