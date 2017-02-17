Cris Cyborg: Ronda Rousey used my name to promote herself, but I never hated her
One of the biggest fights that could've even been made in mixed martial arts is one pitting former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey against Cris Cyborg. But with Rousey suffering back-to-back lessons and her mixed martial arts career up in the air , the bout may never see the light of day said Cyborg during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.
