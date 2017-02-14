Cris Cyborg: Germaine de Randamie claims she's too injured to fight...

After Germaine de Randamie became the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship women's featherweight champion with her win over Holly Holm at last weekend's UFC 208 event in Brooklyn, New York , "Iron Lady" was asked about a potential title defense against Cris Cyborg. While she didn't dismiss the fight, de Randamie revealed it would be awhile before it could go down, as she had to tend to her injured hand, one that could potentially need surgery.

