Cris Cyborg: Germaine de Randamie claims she's too injured to fight...
After Germaine de Randamie became the first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship women's featherweight champion with her win over Holly Holm at last weekend's UFC 208 event in Brooklyn, New York , "Iron Lady" was asked about a potential title defense against Cris Cyborg. While she didn't dismiss the fight, de Randamie revealed it would be awhile before it could go down, as she had to tend to her injured hand, one that could potentially need surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC