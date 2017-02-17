Conor McGregor's manager make huge Floyd Mayweather KO...

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, seems to be edging closer and closer to landing the big-money fight against Mayweather that he's desperately craving. Unsurprisingly, 'The Notorious' is confident of causing an upset in 'The Billon Dollar Fight' , recently claiming he'd separate Mayweather's head from his shoulders if he landed his trademark left-hand flush on the American's chin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.