Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather is ON: UFC star and boxer reach deal for HUGE fight

GETTYConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will fight in Las VegasConor McGregor pulled out of an event in Dublin this week to fly to Las Vegas and The Sun claim he has reached a deal to make the fight with Mayweather happen.McGregor is currently in the States making an anti-bullying video for children, a stipulation of the Nevada State Commission, who will sanction the fight, after he threw a water bottle at Nate Diaz during a UFC press conference.The contract is not thought to have been signed yet but McGregor and Mayweather have reportedly reached an deal that is financially agreeable for both parties.The super-fight was first mooted months ago before the Irishman won his second UFC title, with suggestions Mayweather could even get into the Octagon and fight McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout.However, that was laughed off by the American who is 49 professional boxing fights unbeaten ... (more)

