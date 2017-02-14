Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather is ON: UFC star and boxer reach deal for HUGE fight
GETTYConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will fight in Las VegasConor McGregor pulled out of an event in Dublin this week to fly to Las Vegas and The Sun claim he has reached a deal to make the fight with Mayweather happen.McGregor is currently in the States making an anti-bullying video for children, a stipulation of the Nevada State Commission, who will sanction the fight, after he threw a water bottle at Nate Diaz during a UFC press conference.The contract is not thought to have been signed yet but McGregor and Mayweather have reportedly reached an deal that is financially agreeable for both parties.The super-fight was first mooted months ago before the Irishman won his second UFC title, with suggestions Mayweather could even get into the Octagon and fight McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout.However, that was laughed off by the American who is 49 professional boxing fights unbeaten ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC