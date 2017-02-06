Colin Fletcher-Alex Lohore, James McE...

Colin Fletcher-Alex Lohore, James McErlean-Shay Walsh Added to Bellator 173 in Northern Ireland

10 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Bellator MMA 's first trip to Northern Ireland has a few new fights added to the bill. At Bellator's next joint venture with the British Association of Mixed Martial Arts, Bellator 173 , on Feb. 24 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran "Freakshow" Colin Fletcher will take on once-beaten prospect Alex Lohore in a welterweight contest, while England's Shay Walsh tangles with Ireland's James McErlean at 145 pounds.

