Colin Fletcher-Alex Lohore, James McErlean-Shay Walsh Added to Bellator 173 in Northern Ireland

Bellator MMA 's first trip to Northern Ireland has a few new fights added to the bill. At Bellator's next joint venture with the British Association of Mixed Martial Arts, Bellator 173 , on Feb. 24 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran "Freakshow" Colin Fletcher will take on once-beaten prospect Alex Lohore in a welterweight contest, while England's Shay Walsh tangles with Ireland's James McErlean at 145 pounds.

