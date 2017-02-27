Catalan determined to put disastrous ONE debut behind him

MANILA, Philippines Filipino fighter Rabin "The Rock" Catalan's debut in international mixed martial arts did not go according to plan, as the Iloilo City native was summarily dismissed by Team Lakay's Joshua Pacio when they fought in April 2016. The 30-year-old Catalan was knocked out in the second round of his ONE Championship debut, and the disastrous loss clearly had an effect on the fighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.