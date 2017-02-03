Bob Arum willing to step aside for Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao superfight
While so much has been made about a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight, the infamous Manny Pacquiao has also thrown his name into the sweepstakes to welcome "Notorious" to the land of boxing. Even though Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White initially shot down a meeting between McGregor and Pacquiao because boxing promoter Bob Arum is impossible to work with , Arum himself recently stated that he'd step aside for such a fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC