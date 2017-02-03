Bob Arum willing to step aside for Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao superfight

While so much has been made about a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight, the infamous Manny Pacquiao has also thrown his name into the sweepstakes to welcome "Notorious" to the land of boxing. Even though Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White initially shot down a meeting between McGregor and Pacquiao because boxing promoter Bob Arum is impossible to work with , Arum himself recently stated that he'd step aside for such a fight.

