Aventuraa s Emalie Belokon to represent USA at Maccabiah Games in Israel
Emalie Belokon, 16, of DB Karate School in Sunny Isles Beach was selected to represent Team USA in karate at the 20th Maccabiah Games. This Olympic-style event for Jewish athletes from around the world is June 27-July 18 in Israel.
