Athletes find second careers as stunt performers
Athletes find second careers as stunt performers They're renewing calls to be among those honored with an Oscar Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lomzyI LOS ANGELES - Hollywood is full of professional athletes these days. Dwayne Johnson turned a college football career and pro wrestling fame into a career as one of the film industry's leading men, while even LeBron James fancies himself as an entertainment icon of the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC