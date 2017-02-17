An insightful chat with MMA fighter Isaac Kario Maheo13 min ago

An insightful chat with MMA fighter I...

An insightful chat with MMA fighter Isaac Kario Maheo

Feb.18

New Delhi [India], Feb.18 : Meet Isaac! Hailing from the remotest region of Northeast India, Isaac Kario Maheo, have come a long way in life, competing among the world top fighters of Mixed Martial Arts . Known for an iron body, razor mind and the mastery of lethal skills once in action on the ring, Isaac becomes the winner of India's first-ever reality show based on MMA titled 'Super Fight League Challengers' in 2012.

Chicago, IL

