An insightful chat with MMA fighter Isaac Kario Maheo13 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb.18 : Meet Isaac! Hailing from the remotest region of Northeast India, Isaac Kario Maheo, have come a long way in life, competing among the world top fighters of Mixed Martial Arts . Known for an iron body, razor mind and the mastery of lethal skills once in action on the ring, Isaac becomes the winner of India's first-ever reality show based on MMA titled 'Super Fight League Challengers' in 2012.

