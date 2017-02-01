Alyssa Garcia inks multi-fight deal with Combate Americas, fights Kaiyana Rain on Feb. 16 in Burbank

Combate Americas, the world's premiere hispanic-based mixed martial arts promotion, today announced a multi-fight contract with well-traveled international atomweight Alyssa Garcia. Garcia , fresh off her unanimous decision win over Kanna Asakura at RIZIN 3 on Dec. 29 in Japan, will make her UFC Fight Pass debut opposite Invicta FC veteran Kaiyana Rain.

