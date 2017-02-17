A veteran of 27 UFC fights, Michael B...

A veteran of 27 UFC fights, Michael Bisping says he's 'never had a $1 million payday'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MMAFighting.com

Michael Bisping 's UFC journey has been more winding than most. The reigning UFC middleweight champion first crossed the Octagon threshold over a decade ago, a contestant on the third season of a reality show that's now hitting season 35. Since that time, Bisping has ridden the roller-coaster of mixed martial arts unlike few others, amassing the most fights and wins in UFC history while serving as the quintessential almost-there who "never won the big one" until his unlikely ascension to the top of the UFC middleweight division last year at age 37. This summer, the next step of Bisping's underdog title reign will unfold when Bisping returns from knee surgery to make the second defense of his belt, with the Brit preferring a timetable of either June or July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec '16 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC