A veteran of 27 UFC fights, Michael Bisping says he's 'never had a $1 million payday'

Michael Bisping 's UFC journey has been more winding than most. The reigning UFC middleweight champion first crossed the Octagon threshold over a decade ago, a contestant on the third season of a reality show that's now hitting season 35. Since that time, Bisping has ridden the roller-coaster of mixed martial arts unlike few others, amassing the most fights and wins in UFC history while serving as the quintessential almost-there who "never won the big one" until his unlikely ascension to the top of the UFC middleweight division last year at age 37. This summer, the next step of Bisping's underdog title reign will unfold when Bisping returns from knee surgery to make the second defense of his belt, with the Brit preferring a timetable of either June or July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMAFighting.com.