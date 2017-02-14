A lifelong love of Aikido for masters
Aikido instructors Ruth Treyde and Guy Fripp are continuing to share their love of Aikido with lessons in Bega after being awarded sixth dan honours in January. Elite level: Ruth Treyde and Guy Fripp with their teacher Shihan Hanan Janiv during a summer camp in January after the announcement of their promotion to sixth dan.
