2017 Topps UFC Fire MMA Cards
Bringing the Topps Fire brand to Ultimate Fighting Championship, the 2017 Topps UFC Fire checklist features the distinct designs of Tyson Beck combined with the biggest stars of the sport. Sold directly through Topps' online store , each box guarantees one signed card.
