Watch Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone full fight video highlights - UFC on FOX 23
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone put his four-fight welterweight win streak on the line last night at UFC on FOX 23 live on FOX from inside Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, when he took on Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event. Cerrone had been an offensive juggernaut since moving up to 170 pounds last year, while Masvidal came into the bout riding a recent TKO win over veteran Jake Ellenberger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC