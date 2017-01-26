Watch Jorge Masvidal vs. Donald Cerrone full fight video highlights - UFC on FOX 23

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone put his four-fight welterweight win streak on the line last night at UFC on FOX 23 live on FOX from inside Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, when he took on Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event. Cerrone had been an offensive juggernaut since moving up to 170 pounds last year, while Masvidal came into the bout riding a recent TKO win over veteran Jake Ellenberger.

