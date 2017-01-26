Watch Jason Knight submit Alex Caceres at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver
The always tough Jason Knight continued his winning ways inside of the Octagon earlier tonight at UFC on FOX 23 live on FOX from inside Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, opposite established featherweight veteran Alex Caceres. It was Knight's most high-profile opportunity in Ultimate Fighting Championship thus far and the 24-year-old scrapper made the best out of his opportunity.
