Warning signs were there for Rousey's...

Warning signs were there for Rousey's fall

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

Nearly two years ago, Ronda Rousey was in the midst of training for a bout that many mixed martial arts experts thought would be difficult for her. Coming off her second submission win over Miesha Tate, the 8-0 Rousey was preparing for a women's bantamweight title defense against Sara McMann, an Olympic silver-medal winning wrestler, at UFC 170.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Mon i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Mon i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC