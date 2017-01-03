War Machine rejects plea deals, court...

War Machine rejects plea deals, court date for alleged attack on Christy Mack set for Feb. 27

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

The embattled former Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator MMA fighter will face the judge and jury beginning on Feb. 27, 2017 for his alleged brutal assault on ex-girlfriend Christy Mack, as well as Corey Thomas, which occurred back in 2014. This after he rejected multiple plea deals, one which would see him serve 16 years to life in prison, and the other for 18 to 40 years according to a report from KSNV via MMA Fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... 6 hr do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec 15 jackharrel 1
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Dec 14 Misha 16
News Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10) Nov '16 PBKumite 14
News Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10) Nov '16 Alvin Boss 263
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC