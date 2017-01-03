War Machine rejects plea deals, court date for alleged attack on Christy Mack set for Feb. 27

The embattled former Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator MMA fighter will face the judge and jury beginning on Feb. 27, 2017 for his alleged brutal assault on ex-girlfriend Christy Mack, as well as Corey Thomas, which occurred back in 2014. This after he rejected multiple plea deals, one which would see him serve 16 years to life in prison, and the other for 18 to 40 years according to a report from KSNV via MMA Fighting.

