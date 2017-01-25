VIDEO: Langley competitors heading for US Open Taekwondo championships
Ryan Poirier fires off quick combination kicks, right-left, right-left, smacking a handheld padded target hard for a Times video shoot. The 11-year-old from the Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School is one of four martial artists from the local club who will be competing in the 2017 U.S. Open Taekwondo Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada at the end of the month.
