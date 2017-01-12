Utah's McGee falls by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 103
The 5-foot-11 fighter out of Orem was coming off a win over Dominique Steele in his hometown , the UFC's first-ever successful bout in Salt Lake City last November. Benjamin Saunders used a fast start to hold off McGee, and the 33-year-old "Killa B" from Orlando held on for a win by unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 Sunday night in a nationally televised welterweight fight broadcast on Fox Sports 1. "The Crusher" McGee attempted several big body blows in the opening period, but Saunders parried each and used his 6-foot-3 frame to land 16 significant strikes and take the edge after the first round.
