Uprooted by war, fearing troops, Myanmar girls learn karate

In this Nov. 29, 2016, photo, 16-year-old Hkawn Ra, joins the karate training for self-defense in Jeyang village IDP camp, near China border in Kachin State, Myanmar. Forced from their homes and in some cases torn from their families, young girls and women at a refugee camp in Myanmar's Kachin state are studying karate to help protect themselves from a known threat: the country's own military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.