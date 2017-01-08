UFC: Why Michelle Waterson Will Be a Champion in 2017
When Michelle Waterson made her UFC return last month and impressively submitted Paige VanZant in the first round, a fire was lit in the 'Karate Hottie's' belly. Breaking UFC on FOX records in the process, Waterson returned after 18 months away from the Octagon to choke VanZant unconsciousness in a matter of minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cage Pages.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Fri
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec 15
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
|Sapulpa Karate Instructor Arrested For Alleged ... (May '10)
|Nov '16
|Alvin Boss
|263
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC