UFC to Return to Buffalo April 8

11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Less than a year after the State of New York reversed the ban on Mixed Martial Arts, the UFC announced that it will make its long-awaited return to Buffalo. UFC 210, a live Pay Per View event, will be held at KeyBank Center on April 8. It's the first time the UFC will hold an event in Buffalo since UFC 7 in 1995.

