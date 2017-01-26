UFC on FOX 23 results: Valentina Shevchenko gets Amanda Nunes rematch and title shot all in one
Barring an unforeseen set of circumstances, Valentina Shevchenko will be taking part in her first-ever Ultimate Fighting Championship title fight against current women's Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, after submitting Julianna Pena at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, Colorado. But, it won't be the first time "Bullet" has faced off against "The Lioness," as the two went toe-to-toe at UFC 196 in early 2016, as Nunes took home a decision win over Shevchenko after three rounds of action.
