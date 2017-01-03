UFC names ESPN veteran Todd Grisham to broadcast team, debut set for UFC Fight Night: 'Phoenix'
Ultimate Fighting Championship has added veteran ESPN broadcast personality, Todd Grisham, to its broadcast team, according mixed martial arts reporter, Brett Okamoto . However, he is not expected to replace long-time announcer, Mike Goldberg, who called his last event for the promotion at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last weekend after nearly 20 years with the company .
