UFC London 2017 fight card: MMA beauty Veronica Macedo is worth the...
The Venezuelan made her debut in the UFC in September, tasting defeat for the first time in her mixed martial arts career after an epic bout with veteran Ashlee Evans-Smith. But she is keen to bounce back with a win as she takes on Swede bantamweight Lina Lansberg on March 18. Macedo, 21, won a legion of new fans thanks to her gutsy performance inside the Octagon, racking up a following of more than 20,000 Instagram followers after just one fight in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC