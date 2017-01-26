UFC London 2017 fight card: MMA beauty Veronica Macedo is worth the...

The Venezuelan made her debut in the UFC in September, tasting defeat for the first time in her mixed martial arts career after an epic bout with veteran Ashlee Evans-Smith. But she is keen to bounce back with a win as she takes on Swede bantamweight Lina Lansberg on March 18. Macedo, 21, won a legion of new fans thanks to her gutsy performance inside the Octagon, racking up a following of more than 20,000 Instagram followers after just one fight in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

