UFC Lightweight suspended two years by USADA after arbitration hearing

Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight Felipe Olivieri has been suspended two years by United States Anti-Doping Agency for failing an out-of-competition drug test on Jan. 11, 2016. Olivieri tested positive for the presence of 5I -tetrahydromethyltestosterone and 5I2-tetrahydromethyltestosterone, which are metabolites of methyltestosterone, according to the official statement.

