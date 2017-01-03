UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell offers to fight Michael Bisping and Tyron Woodley at the same time
Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell has failed to bite his tongue during his current injury layoff . The hulking giant pointed a finger at Cain Velasquez for not wanting to fight at UFC 206 and is now taking shots at current UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Michael Bisping, who have recently been linked to a catchweight superfight.
