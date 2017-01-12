UFC Fighter: League Let Me Fight a Doper
In a lawsuit filed this week, UFC fighter Mark Hunt says the league brought a doper out of retirement to fight him. A UFC fighter is hitting the league with a lawsuit, after he says he the Ultimate Fighting Championship turned a blind eye to steroid abuse by one of his opponents.
