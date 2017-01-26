UFC fighter George Sullivan serving doping ban now faces new doping charge
The mixed martial arts organization said New Jersey welterweight George Sullivan has been advised of a potential violation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency stemming from an out-of-competition sample Jan. 14. Sullivan is currently serving a one-year ban for using the prohibited substance Insulin Growth Factor -1 . The 35-year-old fighter was due to end his current suspension on Jan. 31, and was slated to fight Randy Brown on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC