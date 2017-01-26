UFC fighter George Sullivan serving d...

UFC fighter George Sullivan serving doping ban now faces new doping charge

11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The mixed martial arts organization said New Jersey welterweight George Sullivan has been advised of a potential violation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency stemming from an out-of-competition sample Jan. 14. Sullivan is currently serving a one-year ban for using the prohibited substance Insulin Growth Factor -1 . The 35-year-old fighter was due to end his current suspension on Jan. 31, and was slated to fight Randy Brown on Feb. 11 at UFC 208.

