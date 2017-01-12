UFC Fight Pass free weekend streams T...

UFC Fight Pass free weekend streams TKO 37, Invicta 21, and UFC 'Phoenix'

Ultimate Fighting Championship is giving mixed martial arts fans a closer look at the UFC Fight Pass digital network this weekend, beginning tonight at midnight and ending Sunday, also at midnight. Featured in the free weekend will be a handful of live events, including TKO 37: "Rivals" from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, followed by Invicta FC 21: "Anderson vs. Tweet" from Kansas City, Missouri, followed by UFC Fight Night 103: "Rodriguez vs. Penn" in Phoenix, Arizona.

