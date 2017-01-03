UFC Fight Night 104 tickets: 'Bermudez vs Korean Zombie' seats for...
Tickets for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 104 mixed martial arts event, which takes place Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and are priced at $175, $100, $90, $75, $50 and $40. Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Club members and UFC newsletter subscribers will be able to scoop up tickets prior to them being available for public consumption thanks to a pair of separate pre-sales which began today at 10 a.m. ET and tomorrow 11 a.m. ET .
