UFC Fight Night 104 fight card: Ovince Saint Preux vs Volkan Oezdemir full fight preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight hitters Ovince Saint Preux and Volkan Oezdemir will brawl this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 104 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Saint Preux enters this match up in an odd position, losing three of his last four bouts, but is still one of the top contenders in an empty division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC