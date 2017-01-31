UFC Fight Night 104 fight card: James Vick vs Abel Trujillo full fight preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight strikers Jame Vick and Abel Trujillo will duel this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 104 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. For the first five fights of his UFC career, Vick put on some strong performances and left with the victory each time, earning himself a reputation as a divisional dark horse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Dec '16
|Misha
|16
|Golden girl Sorcha scoops world titles (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|PBKumite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC