UFC Fight Night 103 Prelims: Drakkar Klose, Augusto Mendes, Alexey Oleynik Triumphant in Phoenix
Drakkar Klose played the bully card in his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut. A replacement for the injured Jordan Rinaldi , the MMA Lab prospect remained unbeaten with a unanimous decision over New Hampshire-based Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Devin Powell at UFC Fight Night "Rodriguez vs. Penn" on Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.
