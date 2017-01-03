UFC Fight Night 103 predictions: 'Phoenix' FOX Sports 1 'Prelims' undercard preview, Pt. 2

The first Ultimate Fighting Championship event of 2017 pits former Lightweight champion, B.J. Penn, against blue-chip Featherweight prospect Yair Rodriguez, this Sunday evening inside Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona. Elsewhere on the FOX Sports 1-televised card, Joe Lauzon takes on Marcin Held in a grappler's delight and Ben Saunders returns to the Octagon once again to take on veteran Court McGee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.