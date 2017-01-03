UFC Fight Night 103: Injury forces Bryan Caraway out of pivotal Jimmie Rivera fight on Jan. 15
UFC Fight Night 103 - Ultimate Fighting Championship's first event of the year - has suffered a setback as Bryan Caraway has been forced out of his meaningful Bantamweight bout against Jimmie Rivera, which was set to pop off on Jan. 15, 2017, from Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. No replacement has been named at the time; however, the promotion is reportedly actively looking for a willing foe to accept the bout on just 11 days notice against the No.
