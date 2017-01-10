UFC Fight Night 103 fight card: Court McGee vs Ben Saunders full fight preview
Ultimate Fighting Championship Welterweight veterans Court McGee and Ben Saunders will brawl this Sunday at UFC Fight Night 103 inside Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. McGee may never contend for the 170-pound title, but he's been a consistently tough out in each of his UFC appearances.
