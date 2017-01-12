UFC Fight Night 103 early weigh in results for 'Rodriguez vs Penn' in Phoenix
Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for its UFC Fight Night 103 mixed martial arts event on FOX Sports 1, locked and loaded for this Sunday night inside Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to this weekend's big shebang, which also features "Prelims" bouts on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass, the promotion will send all 24 fighters to the scale for the official weigh ins.
