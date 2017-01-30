UFC fans hospitalized after Conor McGregor PPV ends in massive street fight

Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion Conor McGregor made his return to pay-per-view last Saturday night, thanks to a sold-out appearance inside EventCity Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England, on Sat., Jan. 28, 2017. "Notorious" wasn't fighting but did dish some dirt on his mixed martial arts career, which ended in comments that ruffled the feathers of UFC President Dana White, who responded in kind .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.