UFC champion Conor McGregor gets naked to ride bareback

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor has stripped off to ride a horse completely naked in a new comedy sketch to promote the upcoming Pegasus World Cup Invitational. In the short clip, the UFC champion tells his trainer - played by American actor Jon Lovitz - that he wants to ride his horse "bareback, stark-bollock naked!" Conor McGregor has been a supporter of LGBT+ rights, publicly getting behind Ireland's vote for same-sex marriage back in 2015.

