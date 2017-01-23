UFC champion Conor McGregor gets nake...

UFC champion Conor McGregor gets naked to ride bareback

5 hrs ago

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor has stripped off to ride a horse completely naked in a new comedy sketch to promote the upcoming Pegasus World Cup Invitational. In the short clip, the UFC champion tells his trainer - played by American actor Jon Lovitz - that he wants to ride his horse "bareback, stark-bollock naked!" Conor McGregor has been a supporter of LGBT+ rights, publicly getting behind Ireland's vote for same-sex marriage back in 2015.

Chicago, IL

