UFC 209: Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson still don't get along,...

Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will begrudgingly rematch Stephen Thompson at the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view event, booked for Sat., March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Woodley was not "The Chosen One" when judges rendered their decision in the UFC 205 co-main event last November in New York, instead calling his 170-pound title fight a draw following five rounds of back-and-forth action.

